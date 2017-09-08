U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FloridaMan Gives Last Generator to a Stranger Amid Prep for Hurricane Irma
celebritiesIna Garten Opens Up About How She and Martha Stewart Differ in the Kitchen
Ina Garten in Conversation with Danny Meyer
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CharityLois Pope: Why I Am No Longer Hosting My Charity's Event at Mar-a-Lago
Mar-A-Lago
Florida Begins Preparing For Hurricane Irma
Boats in storage at a marina in the Florida Keys on September 8, 2017 in Islamorada, Florida The entire Florida Keys are under a mandatory evacuation notice as Hurricane Irma approaches the low-lying chain of islands south of Miami. Marc Serota—Getty Images
Florida

National Weather Service: 'Nowhere in the Florida Keys Will Be Safe' From Hurricane Irma

Mahita Gajanan
6:43 PM ET

The National Weather Service issued a strong warning for the Florida Keys ahead of Hurricane Irma, which is expected to hit the area Saturday night.

"This is as real as it gets," the NWS tweeted in all capital letters Friday. "Nowhere in the Florida Keys will be safe."

The powerful storm, which barreled through a number of Caribbean islands earlier in the week, had left at least 20 people dead as of Friday evening.

Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida, prompting mass evacuations in the state. According to the National Weather Service, Irma is expected to be "catastrophic, life-threatening wind and storm surge impacts" in the Florida Keys on Saturday night and Sunday. The service reminded Florida Keys residents that there is still time to leave the area before the storm arrives.

Ed Rappaport, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center, said the Florida Keys will particularly feel the hurricane's impact, and could receive at least five to 10 feet of storm surge, along with destructive waves.

"It's not clear that it's a survivable situation for anybody that is still there in the Keys," he told WSVN.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME