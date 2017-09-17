mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
awardsEmmys 2017: See Celebrities Hit the Red Carpet
Actor Millie Bobby Brown attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2017 in Los Angeles.
White HouseA Look Inside the Hate-Filled Twitter Accounts That President Trump Retweeted
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesIt Scares Off Competition, Leading Box Office For Second Week in a Row
Television

See All the Winners of the 2017 Emmy Awards

TIME Staff
6:03 PM ET

Here is the full list of nominees and winners from the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. We will update the story as awards are handed out.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep

Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stephen Glover, Atlanta
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley
Billy Kimball, Veep
David Mandel, Veep

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Judith Light, Transparent
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
Dale Stern, Veep

Related

FriendsI Went to the London 'FriendsFest' and All I Got Was a Free Bar of Mockolate
Friends
I Went to the London 'FriendsFest' and All I Got Was a Free Bar of Mockolate

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Tracee Ellis-Ross, black-ish
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette & Joan
Ron Howard, Genius
James Marsh, The Night Of
Steve Zaillian, The Night Of

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud
Susan Sarandon, Feud
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard Of Lies

Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius

Best Writing for a Variety Special
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner"
"Louis C.K. 2017"
"Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust"
"Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?”"
"70th Annual Tony Awards”

Best Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Variety Sketch Series
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show

Best Writing for a Drama Series
Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Directing for a Drama Series
Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale
Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lesli Linka, Glatter Homeland
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
John Lithgow, The Crown
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep

Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME