Guinness World Records
Cygnus, a Silver Maine Coon cat, of Ferndale, Mich, set the record for the longest tail on a domestic cat at 44.66 cm. Kevin Scott Ramos—Guinness World Records 2018/AP
animals

This Cat Holds a Guinness World Record for Longest Tail

Associated Press
5:03 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — A long-tailed cat, an octogenarian bodybuilder and a 5-inch-long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records.

The 2018 version of the chronicle of extraordinary feats and features was released Thursday.

The honorees include a cat from Ferndale, Michigan, named Cygnus that boasts a tail that stretches more than 17 inches (46 centimeters). It set the world record for longest tail on a domestic cat.

A Chinese woman has set the record for world's longest eyelash, at nearly 5 inches (12 centimeters).

An 83-year-old great-grandfather from Los Angeles has been named the world's oldest bodybuilder.

This is the 63rd edition of the Guinness book.

