Bob Beckel Rejoins "The Five"
Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City.
Television

Eric Bolling Is Out at Fox News After Harassment Allegations

Mahita Gajanan
5:08 PM ET

Fox News host and contributor Eric Bolling is out at the network following allegations that he harassed colleagues, officials said Friday.

"Fox News Channel is cancelling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably," the network said in a statement to Variety. "We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck. Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bolling, the co-host of the Fox News Specialists, also co-hosted The Five and anchored Fox News' Cashin' In. He came under fire in August after a HuffPost report revealed that he allegedly sent unsolicited inappropriate text messages to female colleagues. In response, Bolling sued the reporter who broke the story in a $50 million defamation lawsuit. He was suspended from Fox in August pending an internal investigation at the network.

Bolling leaves Fox News following the departure of Bill O'Reilly, the longtime host who left the network in April after 21 years amid accusations of sexual harassment. The situation was similar to that of Roger Ailes, the former Fox News CEO who left last year after numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

