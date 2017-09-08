U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MusicCountry Singer Troy Gentry Dies in Helicopter Crash
29th Annual Downtown Hoedown At Fremont Street Experience
Crime'Kill Again and Again.' Shooter That Killed 9 at College Left 6-Page 'Manifesto'
Oregon College Shooting Manifesto
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Crime2 U.S. Students Say They Were Raped by Policemen in Italy
Italy US Students Police Rape
Daycare Attempted Abduction
Calvin Davis, who two daycare workers prevented from walking out with two infants he grabbed. State Police said Davis pushed a worker to enter the facility, went to the infant room, punched another worker, and picked up two infants. Davis will be charged with kidnapping, assault and other offenses. Delaware State Police—AP
Crime

Man Punched Day Care Worker in the Face and Tried to Leave With Babies

Kasey Jones / AP
5:01 PM ET

Police in Delaware say two day care workers prevented a stranger from walking out with two infants he grabbed.

State Police say a man pushed a worker at Happy Kids Academy in Newark early Friday to enter the facility. Spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz says the man went to the infant room, punched another worker in the face, and picked up two infants.

Bratz says when the man tried to leave with the babies, a worker stood in front of the door to stop him. Another worker grabbed one baby. Troopers say a worker caught the second baby before the child fell to the ground. The suspect ran away. Bratz says police arrested the man nearby.

Bratz says 47-seven-year-old Calvin Davis will be charged with kidnapping and other offenses.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME