hurricane irma

See Hurricane Irma's Path Via Satellite as It Moves Toward Florida

Mahita Gajanan
5:22 PM ET

As Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida, footage from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, shows Irma and two other storms moving in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Caribbean, already shattered by Irma's destructive path earlier in the week, is readying itself for Hurricane Jose, which strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Friday. And another storm, Hurricane Katia, is gaining strength and moving toward the Mexican Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Satellite graphics from NOAA show all three storms spinning their way toward land and reveals the trajectory of Irma, which is projected to make landfall in Florida Saturday night. The storm, predicted to bring potentially record-setting winds to Florida, has left at least 20 people dead after wreaking havoc on a number of Caribbean islands.

Watch the video above to see NOAA's graphics depicting the trajectory of Irma.

