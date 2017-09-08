U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MusicCountry Singer Troy Gentry Dies in Helicopter Crash
29th Annual Downtown Hoedown At Fremont Street Experience
Crime2 U.S. Students Say They Were Raped by Policemen in Italy
Italy US Students Police Rape
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ImmigrationJanet Napolitano Helped Create DACA. Now She's Suing Her Former Agency to Try to Save It
Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on July 29, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Oregon College Shooting Manifesto
On Oct. 1, 2015, authorities move a shooting victim away from the scene after a gunman opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore. The report released on Sept. 8, 2017 iincludes a six-page, typewritten ‘manifesto’ that the suspect, Christopher Harper-Mercer, left on a thumb drive for police to find. Mike Sullivan—The News-Review/AP
Crime

'Kill Again and Again.' Shooter That Killed 9 at College Left 6-Page 'Manifesto'

Gillian Flaccus / AP
4:32 PM ET

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — Oregon authorities released a detailed report Friday on a mass shooting at a community college that includes a six-page, typewritten "manifesto" in which the shooter critiqued the methods of other mass killers and said he was a follower of the occult.

The report came almost two years after the Oct. 1, 2015, shooting that left nine people dead and nine others injured in a classroom at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg.

It includes a lengthy transcript from an interview with the mother of shooter Christopher Harper Mercer and an explanation of his actions that he wrote the day before the shooting and left on a thumb drive for police to find.

Harper Mercer shot himself in the head after he was wounded by police. Authorities found nine guns stashed in his backpack, in a college restroom and at his home.

In the document, the 26-year-old community college student wrote that he is part of a "demonic Hierarchy" and will become a demon when he dies and return "to kill again and again" after possessing someone else.

Related

Daycare Attempted Abduction
CrimeMan Punched Day Care Worker in the Face and Tried to Steal Babies
Crime
Man Punched Day Care Worker in the Face and Tried to Steal Babies

He makes it clear that he idolizes other mass shooters and says he has studied their methods but faults them for not killing more people or for not killing police officers.

He also paints himself as a "loser," with nothing to live for and no successes in life.

"My whole life has been one lonely enterprise. One loss after another. And here I am, 26, with no friends, no job, no girlfriend, a virgin," he wrote.

"But for people like me there is another world, a darker world that welcomes us. For people like us this (is) all that's left," he wrote. "My success in Hell is assured."

The report details how Harper Mercer singled out one student early in the attack and told him he would survive if he passed an envelope to police when they arrived.

It held the thumb drive containing his so-called "manifesto," copies of newspaper articles about other high-profile mass shooters and a report on the killing of children at a Sandy Hook, Connecticut, elementary school.

Harper Mercer's mother, Laurel Harper, told police in an interview the day of the shooting that her son was "born angry" and would have fierce tantrums as a young child that required her to pin him in a "bear hug."

As a young child, he opened the door of a car while his mother was driving on a freeway and tried to jump out, she said. He was hospitalized and eventually placed on psychiatric medications, but he stopped taking the drugs when he turned 18, she said.

He pointed a gun in his mother's face after getting kicked out of U.S. Army boot camp when he was 19 or 20, she said, and watched videos of killings on a computer in his room.

Harper Mercer seemed less volatile after they moved in 2013 from California to Roseburg, a small city about 180 miles south of Portland, she said.

When she got an automated phone message about an active shooting on her son's college campus, she said she first called a hospital to see if he was there and then called the jail to see if he'd been arrested.

When Harper could not find him, she checked his room to see if his guns were missing but could not tell because his room was so messy.

At one point, officers asked if she needed anything.

She replied, "I think I need my son back. I need to understand, really why he did this. I don't. I'm guessing."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME