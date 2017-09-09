U.S.
Crime

'A Nightmarish Story Line.' Ex-Cop Firebombed His Supervisor's Home as Family Slept Inside

Associated Press
8:15 AM ET

(NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.) — A judge sentenced a former New Jersey police officer on Thursday to 20 years in prison for firebombing his supervisor's home, and said his time on the force "was a complete fraud."

Under terms of a plea agreement, Michael Dotro, 40, of Manalapan, must serve 17 years before he'll become eligible for parole.

"The reality is that this person took his position as a police officer and turned it into a nightmarish story line," Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez said.

Dotro did not speak during Thursday's sentencing. He had been an Edison police officer for 10 years.

He previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder and arson. He admitted setting fire to Edison police Capt. Mark Anderko's home in Monroe Township in May 2013. Anderko's wife, two children and mother were in the house at the time, but weren't injured.

Authorities have said Dotro was angry about a recent transfer and a forced psychological evaluation.

"Sneaking up on a home in the early morning hours while everyone was asleep and knowing that other people were in the home, that's depraved, there's no doubt," the judge said.

