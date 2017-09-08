U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Crime'Kill Again and Again.' Shooter That Killed 9 at College Left 6-Page 'Manifesto'
Oregon College Shooting Manifesto
Crime2 U.S. Students Say They Were Raped by Policemen in Italy
Italy US Students Police Rape
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ImmigrationJanet Napolitano Helped Create DACA. Now She's Suing Her Former Agency to Try to Save It
Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on July 29, 2015 in Washington, DC.
US capital cities on map series: Lancaster, PA
Getty Images
U.S.

Police: Teen Pointed Loaded Gun at Younger Brother's Head and Pulled the Trigger

Associated Press
4:13 PM ET

(LANCASTER, Pa.) — Prosecutors say a 16-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing charges including attempted homicide for pointing a loaded gun at his younger brother's head and chest and pulling the trigger. The shots didn't fire and the 15-year-old boy wasn't injured.

The Lancaster County district attorney's office says the teen was charged as an adult on Friday. Last week he was charged with aggravated assault and related charges.

A police report shows that the two teenagers were playing video games Aug. 29 when the older boy showed his brother a gun and loaded two bullets into it. Police say he put the gun up to his brother's temple and then his chest and pulled the trigger three times.

The mother and younger son filed a police report the next day.

No attorney information is available in online documents.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME