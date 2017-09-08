Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Careers & Workplace7 Ways to Deal With Coworkers You Don't Like
Tired woman in the office
royalsPrince George's School Lunches Sound Fancy Enough for a Young Royal Man
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
LGBTBakeries Are the New Lunch Counters in the Civil Rights Movement
Colorado Wedding Cake Discrimination
Congress

Republicans Boo White House Officials Over Trump's Debt Deal With Democrats

Matthew Daly / AP
2:41 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans hissed and booed senior Trump administration officials Friday as they pitched President Donald Trump's deal with Democrats to increase the nation's borrowing authority.

Conservatives have demanded budget cuts in exchange for any hike in the debt limit, and they were unhappy with a deal that combined more than $15 billion in disaster relief with the less palatable debt increase.

Related

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
CongressDonald Trump Jr. Insists He Did Not Collude With Russia Against Hillary Clinton
Congress
Donald Trump Jr. Insists He Did Not Collude With Russia Against Hillary Clinton

"Vote for the debt ceiling for me," Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin pleaded with Republicans on Friday at a closed-door meeting at the Capitol, according to several lawmakers.

Yet Republicans questioned why they would cast a politically risky vote for Mnuchin, who has no strong ties to Congress and also happens to be a former Democratic donor. Mnuchin is a banker and former hedge fund manager.

"Ha. He's not one of my constituents," said Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, a former tea-party congressman from South Carolina, took a hard line against debt increases during his years in the House. He was booed when he stepped up to speak, though at least one lawmaker said the booing was largely good-natured.

Republicans were dumbfounded earlier this week when Trump agreed with Democratic leaders on a short-term deal to increase the debt ceiling as part of a larger package to provide emergency aid for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and fund the government through Dec. 8.

Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., described a surreal scene with Mnuchin and Mulvaney pressing Republicans to rally around the disaster-aid package.

"It's kind of like, 'Where am I? What's going on here?'" Costello said. "If it wasn't so serious, it kind of would have been funny."

Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., said Mnuchin's presentation in particular was not well-received by GOP lawmakers.

"It was intellectually close to dishonest in that he said, 'I understand you on the debt, I understand you on this, I feel your pain, but you've got to bail out the Treasury bill,'" Brat said.

"Everyone's moaning and groaning, like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" Brat added.

Mulvaney defended the deal and Trump.

"It was absolutely the right thing to do," Mulvaney told reporters after speaking to the caucus. "The president is a results-driven person, and right now he wants to see results on Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and tax reform. He saw an opportunity to work with Democrats on this particular issue at this particular time."

The House backed the massive package on a 316-90 vote and sent it to Trump for his signature. All 90 votes in opposition came from Republicans.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME