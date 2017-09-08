U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
2018 electionHow the Federal Election Commission Could Essentially Shut Down Before 2018
A pedestrian walks past the Federal Election Commission's headquarters October 24, 2016 in Washington, DC.
hurricane irmaHow Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Andrew Compare
Twitter via @joelNihlean
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BooksSalman Rushdie Plays the Trump Card
Close-Up Of Chainlink Fence Cage
Jack Wassiliauskas—Getty Images
Crime

'Like an Animal.' Grandmother Accused of Keeping 9-Year-Old Girl in Basement Dog Kennel

Associated Press
2:02 PM ET

(TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis.) — A grandmother and a man are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a wire dog kennel in the basement of a house in southeastern Wisconsin.Racine County sheriff's deputies and social workers investigated the home near Wind Lake after a teacher made a child abuse complaint Wednesday.

Gail D. Lalonde, 46, and Dale A. Deavers, 48, were each charged Friday with causing mental harm to a child, false imprisonment, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

"I have not seen anything like this in my 23 years of law enforcement experience," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. "I've seen people do horrific things to other human beings, but I've never seen anyone treat a child like an animal."

Schmaling said the child was locked in the wire kennel every night and let out again at 7 a.m. The cage is about 4 feet, 10 inches high, 4 feet long and 8 feet wide (1.45 meters high, 1.20 meters long and 2.40 meters wide).

"This kid was forced to go into this cage and I just can't imagine putting a child in a cage like that," Schmaling said. There was cardboard on the floor, a few blankets, but no pillow, officials said.

Lalonde told investigators she kept the girl in the cage at night because she is a danger to herself and others, according to a criminal complaint.

"She hurts animals, threatens to kill us, eats Ridex (septic system cleaning solution) and cleaners. I'm trying to keep her safe," the complaint quoted Lalonde. The girl has been kept in a cage at night for about two weeks, the complaint said.

Racine County Human Services removed the victim and a sibling from the residence and placed them in protective custody. Wind Lake is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Both are sleeping in warm beds tonight," Schmaling said. "In false imprisonment contrast, the two defendants are locked up in our jail where they belong."

Schmaling says the grandmother was apparently their caregiver and that deputies were trying to find the biological parents.

Investigators also found an active marijuana growing operation behind a false wall in the basement where the girl was kept in the cage, the complaint said. Twenty plants, nearly 122 grams of marijuana and growing equipment was confiscated, officials said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME