President Trump's Democratic Alliance Will Be Short-Lived

The House and Senate have sent legislation to lift the debt limit and fund the government through December and to support Hurricane relief to President Trump, who is expected to sign it as soon in the next day or so. The bill passed despite large GOP defections over Trump's decision to cut the deal with Democrats. The three-month extension on the government funding and debt limit set up an end-of-year fiscal showdown that will likely be the stiffest legislative test of Trump's first year in office. As the president prods lawmakers to move forward on tax cuts and tax reform by the end of the year, his relations with his adoptive party are more strained than ever. And the newfound alliance with Democrats is set to be short-lived, erased by the next impolitic presidential comment or by Democratic demands contravening Trump's agenda. But the White House was still celebrating Friday. "The President is pleased Congress acted quickly to provide support to the victims of Hurricane Harvey," a White House official said. "This bill will also provide funding for any necessary relief following Hurricane Irma. By ensuring government funding for the next three months, it gives Americans the certainty they deserve and we look forward to finding a permanent solution in the months to come."

As Hurricane Irma appears set to make devastating landfall in Florida, Congress will certainly need to do more on disaster funding by the end of the year, but conservative lawmakers are still struggling with balancing deficit worries with disaster relief. The five living former presidents join together for hurricane relief. And DeVos moves on sexual assault investigations.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Democrats Dread Hillary's Book Tour

Reliving the 2016 nightmare is the last thing the party needs right now, many say [Politico]

The Fake Americans Russia Created to Influence the Election

How Russia interfered [New York Times]

Mueller Seeks Interviews With WH Staff Over Trump Tower Meeting Statement

Comes as part of obstruction investigation [CNN]

For Trump and Ryan, a Tortured Relationship Grows More So

There's no love lost [Associated Press]

Trump Jr. Says He Wanted Russian Dirt to Determine Clinton’s ‘Fitness’ for Office

He says it wasn't worth his time [New York Times]

Betsy DeVos Moves to End Obama's Guidelines for Campus Sexual Assault Investigations

Rolling back Obama Title IX policy [TIME]

Sound Off

“Military action would certainly be an option. Is it inevitable? Nothing is inevitable” — Trump to reporters Thursday on North Korea

"Florida is as well prepared as you can be for something like this and we'll see what happens." — Trump Thursday on Hurricane Irma

Bits and Bites

White House Considering at Least Six for Fed Chair [Bloomberg]

McCaul emerges as a leading candidate for DHS secretary [Politico]

Sean Spicer to make his late night debut on Jimmy Kimmel [CNN]

Here Are All the Senators Who Voted 'No' on Hurricane Harvey Relief [TIME]

All living former presidents launch ad for Harvey relief [CBS]

President Trump Says He's Open to Eliminating the Debt Ceiling [TIME]

Read Betsy DeVos' Speech About Changing Obama-Era Policies on Campus Sexual Assault [TIME]