Five Best Ideas

National Service is Key to Rebuilding After Harvey

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. National service is the key to rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey.

By Walter Isaacson in the Washington Post

2. Brexit will be a disaster for Europe, right? Not so fast.

By Andrew Hammond at Reuters

3. Learn how nine communities are investing in housing that contains health care costs.

By Joshua Bamberger at Stanford Social Innovation Review

4. Development of the Arctic is inevitable. Here’s a way to do that investment right.

By Tero Vauraste in the Wilson Quarterly

5. Our parents said TV would rot our brains, but binge-watching — while sitting on the couch — is really hurting baby boomers.

By Patti Neighmond at NPR

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME