Careers

These Are the 15 Highest Paying Jobs in America

Áine Cain / Business Insider
12:25 PM ET

What occupation earns the biggest bucks in America?

According to LinkedIn's first State of Salary report, the answer is orthopedic surgeons.

To find the highest-paying occupations, LinkedIn analyzed data from two million members who submitted their total compensation, including bonuses and commissions.

Other physicians fared well on the list, too.

Eight of the top 15 jobs on LinkedIn's list of the highest-paying occupations were in the medical field.

Here are the 15 highest paying jobs in the US, according to LinkedIn:

14 (tie). Medical director

Medical directors are typically physicians who occupy a senior role in a hospital or health clinic.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $250,000

Median cash bonus: $36,000

14 (tie). Ophthalmologist

Ophthalmologists are physicians who focus on disorders and diseases of the eyes.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $250,000

Median cash bonus: $50,000

13. Vice president of supply chain

VPs of supply chain management typically oversee an organization's supply chain logistics.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $255,000

Median cash bonus: $62,500

12. Senior vice president of strategy

SVPs of strategy typically work to identify long term business strategies and opportunities for growth.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $256,000

Median cash bonus: $50,000

10 (tie). Senior vice president of human resources

SVPs of HR typically oversee an organization's HR department.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $272,000

Median cash bonus: $57,500

10 (tie). Vice president of tax

VPs of tax typically oversee an organization's tax functions.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $272,000

Median cash bonus: $67,500

9. Senior managing director

Senior managing directors are senior-level executives who tend to focus on business strategy.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $298,000

Median cash bonus: $100,000

7 (tie). Senior vice president of sales

SVPs of sales typically oversee an organization's sales department.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $300,000

Median cash bonus: $60,000

7 (tie). Senior vice president of finance

SVPs of finance typically oversee an organization's financial department.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $300,000

Median cash bonus: $80,000

6. Emergency physician

Emergency physicians work in emergency room and provide rapid care for patients.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $314,000

Median cash bonus: $20,000

4 (tie). Anesthesiologist

Anesthesiologists are physicians who are trained to provide anesthesia and pain relief to patients.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $350,000

Median cash bonus: $25,000

4 (tie). Plastic surgeon

Plastic surgeons are physicians who restore and alter parts of the body for cosmetic and reconstructive reasons.

Median total compensation including bonus and commission: $350,000

Median cash bonus: $90,000

3. Radiologist

Radiologists are physicians who use medical imagining to diagnose and treat patients.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $374,000

Median cash bonus: $50,000

2. Cardiologist

Cardiologists are physicians who deal with disorders of the heart and circulatory system.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $382,000

Median cash bonus: $50,000

1. Orthopedic surgeon

Orthopedic surgeons are physicians who treat musculoskeletal system injuries and disorders.

Median total compensation, including bonus and commission: $450,000

Median cash bonus: $60,000

This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com

