Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Crime15-Year-Old Girl Held Captive and Abused for 29 Days Swims Across Lake to Escape
birthdaysThis Is the Most Common Birthday
Birthday cake with candles and sparklers.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionThe Deuce and the Real History of Why the Porn Industry Flourished in the '70s
Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives To West Palm Beach For Visit With President Trump
The Mar-a-Lago resort. Joe Raedle - Getty Images
Politics

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Ordered to Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Rachel Lewis
9:08 AM ET

President Donald Trump's seaside resort Mar-a-Lago and the surrounding barrier islands have been ordered to evacuate as the ferocious Hurricane Irma approaches Florida.

Palm Beach County officials ordered that residents of the islands and low-lying areas should start to leave by 10 a.m. on Friday, the Miami Herald reported.

Around 125,000 people are thought to live in the area. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and the Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties have also been ordered to evacuate.

Trump has not commented on the evacuation of the private club, but he did tweet to say that Irma was of "epic proportion" and told his followers to "be safe and get out of its way, if possible."

An 11-bedroom mansion owned by Trump in St. Martin and the luxury home of Richard Branson on the Virgin Islands have already been destroyed by the now Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Irma has killed at least 14 people as it tore through the Caribbean, including Barbuda and Turks & Caicos, and is expected to arrive in Florida as early as Sunday morning.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME