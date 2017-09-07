U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
weatherWhat You Need to Know About Boarding Up Your Windows Before a Hurricane
Flooding in Houston From Hurricane Harvey
weather3 People Die in U.S. Virgin Islands After Hurricane Irma Causes 'Catastrophic' Damage
A street is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressHere Are All the Senators Who Voted 'No' on Hurricane Harvey Relief
DREAM Act Presser
Equifax Inc.
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.  Mike Stewart—AP
Data

Hackers Accessed 143 Million Americans' Social Security Numbers in Equifax Breach

Associated Press
5:44 PM ET

(ATLANTA) — Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.

The Atlanta-based company said Thursday that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year.

It said consumers' names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver's license numbers were exposed. Credit card numbers for about 209,000 U.S. consumers were also accessed.

The company said hackers also accessed some "limited personal information" from British and Canadian residents.

Equifax said it doesn't believe that any consumers from other countries were affected.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME