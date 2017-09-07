U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
White HouseDonald Trump Jr. Says Meeting With Russian Lawyer Wasn't Collusion
Donald Trump Jr.
MediaVanity Fair Editor and Donald Trump Antagonist Graydon Carter Stepping Down
graydon carter vanity fair donald trump stepping down
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesWatch Taylor Swift Fight Andy Samberg in New Commercial
2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance
Hurricane Irma Approaches Puerto Rico
In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean in to the Caribbean -- a category 5 storm with winds as high as 185 miles per hour -- today at about 3:15 pm (eastern), September 6, 2017.  Handout—Getty Images
georgia

Georgia Governor Orders Mandatory Evacuations in Savannah Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Associated Press
1:31 PM ET

(SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico) — Georgia's governor has ordered a mandatory evacuation starting on Saturday from the state's Atlantic coast ahead of Hurricane Irma. That includes the city of Savannah.

Gov. Nathan Deal issued the evacuation Thursday for all areas east of Interstate 95, all of Chatham County and some areas west of the interstate. He also expanded a state of emergency to 30 counties.

Deal's order authorizes about 5,000 Georgia National Guard members to be on active duty to help people respond and recover.

Georgia hasn't been hit by a hurricane with winds Category 3 or higher since 1898.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, also declared a state of emergency. A major strike there would be the first in nearly 28 years.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME