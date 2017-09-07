Newsfeed
2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance
Taylor Swift performs during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for DIRECTV
celebrities

Watch Taylor Swift Fight Andy Samberg in New Commercial

Madison Vain / EW
1:10 PM ET

😃☎️ @att go.att.com/tsn

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

You must be wondering, “What is Taylor Swift doing now?” Lucky for you, the mega-popstar wants you to find out.

AT&T, which launched a massive partnership with Swift last year, released new promos today for Taylor Swift Now Thursday morning, teasing an all-access peek for subscribers.

Bonus? They’re pretty charming to watch, especially when she gets in a fight with funnyman Andy Samberg.

Some real tough questions I had for Olivia.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Swift also posted a behind-the-scenes look at the behind-the-scenes content, where she runs lines, gets her makeup done, and, as she admits, method acts and is “actually eating the food each time.”

RELATED: Times Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It?’ Lyrics Possibly Reference Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Now is launching as Swift continues rolling out her Nov. 10-anticipated Reputation LP. So far she has shared “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready For It.” She’s also featured on the side of delivery trucks as part of a partnership with UPS.

Find more information about Taylor Swift Now subscriptions here.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

