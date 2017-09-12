Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage during a launch event on September 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Apple Inc. is expected to unveil latest iterations of its smart phone, forecasted to be the iPhone 7. The tech giant is also rumored to be planning to announce an update to its Apple Watch wearable device.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage during a launch event on September 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Apple Inc. is expected to unveil latest iterations of its smart phone, forecasted to be the iPhone 7. The tech giant is also rumored to be planning to announce an update to its Apple Watch wearable device. Photograph by Stephen Lam—Getty

The highly anticipated Apple event is finally here, and you'll be able to watch all the announcements live online. The keynote presentation begins on September 12 at 1 p.m. EDT, 10 a.m. PDT, and is expected to see Apple unveil successors to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as a special 10th anniversary iPhone , which is expected to be called the iPhone 8, iPhone X or iPhone Edition .

The special edition iPhone is rumored to include an edge-to-edge screen, which might mean the removal of the Home button , new facial recognition technology and wireless or inductive charging.

Updates to the Apple Watch and the Apple TV are also expected. The Apple Watch is expected to see a completely new revision, potentially with its own LTE chip, meaning you wouldn't need an iPhone nearby for it to access Internet data. The Apple TV is also expected to get a major power boost, including a 4K upgrade for ultra-high-definition visual output.

To watch the keynote live stream, you can visit Apple's website . Streaming through Apple's site requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch running Apple's Safari browser on iOS 7 or later. You can also use a Mac, as long as Safari and OS X are up to date, or an Apple TV, if you're running software version 6.2 or later. Those who use PCs can watch with Microsoft 's Edge browser, as long as they're running Windows 10.