Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
opioidsHere's Why Most Americans Prefer to Treat Pain Without Drugs
Pills lined up in rows with one beside TIME health stock
photographyCapturing the Wild Sadness of the AIDS Crisis at Its Height
Rod Sorge (1969-1999), ACT UP Needle Exchange and Amador Vega, ACT UP Latino Caucus. Circa 1991.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Social MediaTed Cruz’s Twitter Account ‘Liked’ a Porn Tweet and the Internet Had Plenty to Say
170620-senators-health-care-cruz
Apple iPhone 7 And 7 Plus Product Shoot
MacLife/Getty
Smartphones

Quiz: Find Out Which iPhone Matches Your Personality

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:30 AM ET

Apple is getting ready for its September 12 keynote, where the tech giant is expected to announce the latest iPhone models.

In the 10 years since the very first iPhone was launched, Apple has released 15 different models — and each has had its own personality. There's the clean-and-simple original iPhone, the chatty iPhone 4s that brought us Siri and the iPhone 7 that broke with tradition and got rid of the headphone jack. The newest iPhones expected to be announced this week include potential 7s and 7S Plus versions, as well as a 10th anniversary model, which could be the iPhone 8, iPhone X or iPhone Edition.

Ahead of the announcement, we had some fun looking back at the iPhone models and what they've signified to us over the years. Answer the 10 questions below and see which iPhone best matches your personality:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME