U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
White HouseDonald Trump Jr. Says Meeting With Russian Lawyer Wasn't Collusion
Donald Trump Jr.
georgiaGeorgia Governor Orders Mandatory Evacuations in Savannah Ahead of Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma Approaches Puerto Rico
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MediaVanity Fair Editor and Donald Trump Antagonist Graydon Carter Stepping Down
graydon carter vanity fair donald trump stepping down
Education

Betsy DeVos Moves to End Obama's Guidelines for Campus Sexual Assault Investigations

Katie Reilly
2:01 PM ET

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said Thursday that her department will change the Obama Administration's guidance for handling cases of sexual assault on college campuses and rethink the way Title IX regulations against gender discrimination are enforced.

"The sad reality is that lady justice is not blind on campuses today. This unraveling of justice is shameful, it’s wholly un-American," DeVos said during a speech at George Mason University in Virginia . "There must be a better way forward. Every survivor of sexual misconduct must be taken seriously. Every student accused of sexual misconduct must know that guilt is not predetermined."

DeVos' speech came almost two months after she met with various advocate groups to discuss how sexual assault investigations are handled on college campuses, listening to victims of sexual assault as well as to men who say they have been falsely accused. Victims' advocates have urged DeVos not to roll back the Obama Administration's controversial Dear Colleague letter. That letter established strict guidelines for universities to follow when investigating sexual assault complaints or risk losing federal funding under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education.

On Thursday, DeVos criticized that guidance for creating a system that "has failed too many students."

“Instead of working with schools on behalf of students, the prior administration weaponized the Office of Civil Rights to work against schools and against students," she said. "The era of rule by letter is over. Through intimidation and coercion, the failed system has clearly pushed schools to overreach."

Protesters outside the speech chanted "stop supporting rapists," and advocates of sexual assault victims quickly criticized the announcement. "What seems procedural is a blunt attack on survivors of sexual assault," Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, said in a statement. " It will discourage schools from taking steps to comply with the law—just at the moment when they are finally working to get it right."

DeVos said the department will launch a so-called notice and comment process to develop a new approach.

“We know this much to be true: one rape is one too many, one assault is one too many," DeVos said. "One person denied due process is one too many. This conversation may be uncomfortable, but we must have it. It is our moral obligation to get this right. Campus sexual misconduct must continue to be confronted head-on.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME