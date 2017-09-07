This Week in Health: A Way to Diagnose Cancer in Seconds

Scientists from Texas have developed a pen-sized device that can identify cancer in seconds. If it becomes FDA-approved, it may one day help doctors get rid of as much cancerous tissue as possible during surgeries. Here's what else caught our attention this week.

Vivian Abagiu/Univ. of Texas at Austin

A new pen-sized device may one day make it easier for surgeons to remove cancer tumors. Unlike other real-time diagnostic tools, this device can distinguish between cancerous and non-cancerous tissue in seconds without harmful side effects, its makers say.

The cash in your wallet is teeming with microbes and even residue from drugs—but don't freak out just yet.

Getty Images

Spending time with a pet can improve your health in so many ways . But even with those health perks, researchers found that the biggest reason people love walking their dog is that it simply makes them happy.

A new study shows that changing what you eat is as effective as medication when it comes to relieving symptoms.

Rejection hurts. But a new study shows that it stings even more when you're dumped for someone else.

Bethan Mooney for TIME

Unscheduled playtime for children has been declining for the past half-century. But research shows that recess isn't just a break from school: it helps kids learn to be human.

Molly Cranna for TIME

A doctor explains how sweet treats affect your body on a cellular level—which you'll want to keep in mind the next time you reach for a cookie.

When it comes to screening for prostate cancer, there’s been much debate over how effective the PSA blood test is. Here's what we know now.