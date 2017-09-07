Search
Exteriors Of A Taco Bell Corp Restaurant Ahead Of Earnings
The Taco Bell Corp. logo is displayed on the facade of a restaurant in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, March 13, 2013. Taco Bell sales began to pick up last year after its Doritos Locos Tacos mashup generated buzz even among food critics. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ohio Taco Bell Workers Kill Armed Robber as Second Flees

TIME
11:00 AM ET

(CLEVELAND) — Police say three employees of a Cleveland Taco Bell opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.

Police have said two masked robbers entered the restaurant early Wednesday and ordered three employees to lie on the floor. Police say three other employees pulled out handguns and opened fire, shooting one of the suspects six times. The other suspect ran off.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday said the man killed was 24-year-old De'Carlo Jackson.

Investigators say Jackson was found with a loaded gun in his hand. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested. The employees who opened fire are said to be two 19-year-old men and a 23-year-old man.

A Taco Bell spokeswoman told Cleveland.com the company is "shocked" by the shooting and is offering counseling to employees.

