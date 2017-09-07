The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

How We Can Preserve Musical Biodiversity

1. This is how we can preserve the world’s rich musical biodiversity.

By Huib Schippers in Smithsonian Folklife Magazine

2. Could we really be hailing flying taxis in ten years?

By Karen Hao in Quartz

3. This cancer-detecting pen could give doctor’s real-time help to remove the full tumor.

By Kate Sheridan in STAT News

4. The war in Afghanistan might not be effective, but for some, it’s profitable.

By Catherine Lutz in Pacific Standard

5. As a new football season begins, the race is on to find a ‘concussion pill.’

By Mike Tanier in Bleacher Report

