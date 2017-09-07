Ideas
Five Best Ideas

How We Can Preserve Musical Biodiversity

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This is how we can preserve the world’s rich musical biodiversity.

By Huib Schippers in Smithsonian Folklife Magazine

2. Could we really be hailing flying taxis in ten years?

By Karen Hao in Quartz

3. This cancer-detecting pen could give doctor’s real-time help to remove the full tumor.

By Kate Sheridan in STAT News

4. The war in Afghanistan might not be effective, but for some, it’s profitable.

By Catherine Lutz in Pacific Standard

5. As a new football season begins, the race is on to find a ‘concussion pill.’

By Mike Tanier in Bleacher Report

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME