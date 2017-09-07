These Are the Hurricane Irma Evacuation Zones So Far

Ben Cosme installs hurricane shutters at Key Largo Chocolates in Key Largo in preparation for Hurricane Irma on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Miami Herald—TNS via Getty Images

Officials in several U.S. states that lie in Hurricane Irma's potential path have issued states of emergency and, in some cases, mandatory evacuation zones.

The Category 5 hurricane, the strongest Atlantic storm on record, has already destroyed communities across the Caribbean and left at least 10 dead . Hurricane Irma spaghetti models — a simple way to share storm data and illustrate its projected path — suggest it will begin affecting southern Florida, including Miami, late Friday into early Saturday.

Here's a list of the areas that have mandatory evacuation zones as of Thursday morning. We have also included resources for finding information in states where evacuations may be announced as Hurricane Irma's track becomes more clear.

Florida

Irma will likely affect Florida most from the southern tip and up along the eastern coast.

Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency on Monday. Since then, officials in the following counties have issued evacuations:

Broward County ordered an evacuation for low-lying areas, the barrier islands, mobile homes and space east of the Federal Highway beginning Thursday at noon.

Miami-Dade County evacuations for zones A and B along the water (see below) began at 7 a.m. Thursday

#HurricaneIrma: Mandatory evacuation ordered for all Miami-Dade residents of zone A and barrier islands of zone B (Miami Beach included). pic.twitter.com/jZPvN2dEKC - Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 6, 2017

Monroe County instated evacuations for both visitors and residents, which went into effect on Wednesday.

Collier County issued an evacuation for Marco Island on Wednesday.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management website will update its full list of evacuation orders as more are announced.

Georgia

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in six counties on Wednesday. The counties have not yet issued mandatory evacuations, but the Emergency Operations Center opened Thursday morning.

Emergency officials said they will continue to monitor the storm as officials decide whether to evacuate residents.

We are closely monitoring developing conditions - working with state, federal & local officials to prepare for potential impacts. https://t.co/UuXCWa92uV - Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMA) September 6, 2017

More information about staying up-to-date on Georgia evacuations is available here .

South Carolina

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday amid fears the storm could have a serious impact on the state.

Evacuations for South Carolina may be ordered by Friday. Emergency officials recommended that residents familiarize themselves with evacuation zones and routes in the meantime.

Hurricane Irma updates for the state are available here .

North Carolina

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, when he said that Irma may impact all 100 of the state's counties.

He urged residents to learn evacuation routes and stay updated on possible orders to leave. North Carolina officials will post more information about Hurricane Irma here .