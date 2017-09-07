Newsfeed
Late Night Television

Jimmy Kimmel Asked People to Name a Member of Congress. Predictably Everyone Was Clueless.

Melissa Locker
10:16 AM ET

Americans love to complain about Congress. They also love cookies. So Jimmy Kimmel came up with a game and sent his team out onto the streets of Los Angeles to play a few rounds of "Name A Member of Congress for a Cookie". The results were aired on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and were pretty much what anyone who has sat through a high school civics class would expect.

While some of the erstwhile contestants were clearly watching the news and could name drop people like Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus, they didn’t seem to realize that people who used to work in Donald Trump’s White House were not actually members of Congress. Similarly, Trump himself is also not a member of Congress nor is Barbara Walters for that matter.

People fared much better when they were asked to name Vin Diesel movies, “adult websites”, or the little guys shilling Rice Krispies. Apparently we need Vin Diesel and Snap, Crackle, or Pop to run for Congress.

Follow TIME