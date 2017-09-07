Science
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ImmigrationPresident Trump Said DACA Recipients 'Have Nothing to Worry About.' That's Not Exactly True
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Five Best IdeasHow We Can Preserve Musical Biodiversity
Getting lost in the music of old
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Sex/RelationshipsThis Is the Meanest Reason to Break Up With Someone
confusion 2 mental health self betterment motto stock
Mir Space Station Retrospective
A view of Russia's Mir Space Station backdropped against a cloud-covered Earth. One of the solar array panels on the Spektr Module shows damage incurred during the impact of a Russian unmanned Progress re-supply ship which collided with the space station June 25, 1997.  NASA—Getty Images
Podcast

Episode 8 of the Podcast 'Countdown': Collision in Space

Jeffrey Kluger
12:04 PM ET

Nothing stands still in orbit. To stop is to die — or at least to come plummeting back to the ground. That's the nature of the forces that keep spacecraft flying, with their altitude and velocity balanced in just such a way that they fall endlessly and silently around the planet, physics serving as their only fuel.

But orbiting is a far more dynamic, far more violent process than it seems. Spacecraft circling the Earth tear along at an average speed of 17,500 mph (28,160 k/h) — or a cool 5 miles every second. That makes it especially tricky when one ship blazing through its orbital paces tries to meet up and dock with another. To achieve such an astronautic pas de deux, the spacecraft must precisely synchronize their movements, exactly matching their altitudes and speeds so that they appear, relative to each other, to be standing absolutely still. One ship then tweaks its thrusters slightly, adding just a mile or two per hour to the 17,500 it's already clocking, and closes slowly in. It's a monstrously hard job with monstrously high stakes — a mistake could mean the catastrophic loss of both spacecraft and crew.

Nonetheless, from the beginning of the Space Race, the U.S. and the old Soviet Union avoided any such crackups mostly by designing their spacecraft guidance systems to within the finest tolerances and training their astronauts and cosmonauts to operate them with equal precision. But what happens when your crews are still first-rate but your spacecraft is a jalopy — like, say, the overgrown, broken-down Mir space station which, by the late 1990s, had long since passed its orbital expiration date? And what happens when you're trying to bring an uncrewed Progress cargo ship in for a safe docking with the station but you're using a new maneuvering system that had barely been tested before — and had failed that test the last time it was tried?

Those were questions that should have been asked long before June 25, 1997, when Russian cosmonauts Vasily Tsibliev and Aleksandr Lazutkin and American astronaut Michael Foale tried just such a maneuver 233 miles above the safety of the Earth. The emergency that unfolded in the 24 hours that followed would be the worst near-disaster in space since the Apollo 13 mission 27 years before — and would test the ingenuity of the ground and the cool-headedness of the crews in just the same way.

TIME tells that harrowing story in Episode Eight of the podcast Countdown, "Collision in Space."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME