In this screen shot image taken from Twitter, five men wearing white hoods wave a Confederate flag next to a burning cross. The principal of Creston Community High School in southern Iowa says the school has disciplined several students who appeared in the photo, which circulated on social media, after officials became aware of it on Wednesday morning, Sept. 6, 2017.

In this screen shot image taken from Twitter, five men wearing white hoods wave a Confederate flag next to a burning cross. The principal of Creston Community High School in southern Iowa says the school has disciplined several students who appeared in the photo, which circulated on social media, after officials became aware of it on Wednesday morning, Sept. 6, 2017. Twitter via AP—AP

An Iowa high school says it disciplined a group of students after a photo surfaced showing five people wearing Ku Klux Klan hoods, waving a Confederate flag and holding what appear to be guns in front of a burning cross.

Administrators at Creston Community High School in Creston, Iowa, said they began investigating the photo when they became aware of it and added that "steps have been taken to discipline the students," though they did not say what measures were taken, according to the Creston News Advertiser. The news site added that the students involved are on the high school's football team.

"This picture does not represent CCHS, our school system or our community. We are proud of how our students and staff conducted themselves today after the picture became public. It is of the utmost importance that our students feel safe and welcomed in our district," Creston Community High School Principal Bill Messerole said in a letter posted on the News Advertiser.

Messerole told the Associated Press that the photo was not taken on school property and that law enforcement agencies are aware of the issue, but are not investigating or filing any charges.