U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
chicagoExplosive Device at East Chicago Post Office Injures Worker
Post Office Explosion
moviesMichelle Pfeiffer on the Meaning of mother! and 'Unfiltered' Jennifer Lawrence
'mother!' Premiere - 74th Venice Film Festival
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
movies3 Smaller, Surprising Movies from the Venice Film Festival
Human Flow
Hooded Students High School
In this screen shot image taken from Twitter, five men wearing white hoods wave a Confederate flag next to a burning cross. The principal of Creston Community High School in southern Iowa says the school has disciplined several students who appeared in the photo, which circulated on social media, after officials became aware of it on Wednesday morning, Sept. 6, 2017. Twitter via AP—AP
Iowa

High School Students in White Hoods Burned Cross and Waved Confederate Flag

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:45 AM ET

An Iowa high school says it disciplined a group of students after a photo surfaced showing five people wearing Ku Klux Klan hoods, waving a Confederate flag and holding what appear to be guns in front of a burning cross.

Administrators at Creston Community High School in Creston, Iowa, said they began investigating the photo when they became aware of it and added that "steps have been taken to discipline the students," though they did not say what measures were taken, according to the Creston News Advertiser. The news site added that the students involved are on the high school's football team.

"This picture does not represent CCHS, our school system or our community. We are proud of how our students and staff conducted themselves today after the picture became public. It is of the utmost importance that our students feel safe and welcomed in our district," Creston Community High School Principal Bill Messerole said in a letter posted on the News Advertiser.

Messerole told the Associated Press that the photo was not taken on school property and that law enforcement agencies are aware of the issue, but are not investigating or filing any charges.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME