Newsfeed

Prince George Starts First Day of Elementary School

Rachel Lewis
8:18 AM ET

Prince George arrived for his first day of elementary school this morning, holding hands with his father Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge drove the young Prince through the school gates, helped him out of the car and carried his school backpack as they walked into the classroom.

The Duchess of Cambridge was unable to attend because she is still suffering from severe morning sickness due to her third pregnancy.

The four-year-old prince will attend Thomas's Battersea, a $23,500 elementary school in London.

Pictures released by Kensington Palace show the young Prince shaking hands with the head of the lower school, Helen Haslem.

His uniform includes navy shorts and jacket, long red socks, and black shoes.

Kensington Palace also shared pictures of William and Harry on their first day at school.

