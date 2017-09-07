Milestones

DIED

Eminent American poet John Ashbery, who in 1976 won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award for his collection Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror, at 90.

• Walter Becker, co-founder and guitarist of the influential rock duo Steely Dan, best known for singles “Do It Again” and “Deacon Blues,” at 67.

• Actor Richard Anderson, who co-starred simultaneously in 1970s television shows The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman, at 91.

BORN

A baby girl, to the 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and her partner Alexis Ohanian. Williams revealed she was having a baby over social media in April, months after winning the Australian Open title while pregnant.

RESIGNED

Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, known for his provocative rhetoric on liberal groups like Black Lives Matter, which he accused of trying to destroy America. Clark quit the police to join pro-Trump political action committee America First Action.

FIRED

Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf, from a L’Oréal campaign, after writing a Facebook post about the complicity of white people in racism following events in Charlottesville, Va.

COMPLETED

A $130 billion merger between Dow Chemical and DuPont, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange as DowDuPon on Sept. 1.

This appears in the September 18, 2017 issue of TIME.