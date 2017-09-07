Search
Sign In
Health CareGovs. Kasich and Hickenlooper: A Bipartisan Approach to Stabilizing Our Nation’s Health Insurance System
John Hickenlooper, John Kasich
IdeasHow We Created TIME Magazine's First iPhone Portfolio
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
IdeasAretha Franklin Performs 'Rock of Ages' at the New Bethel Baptist Church
FINAL-WITH-HILLARY-time-firsts-women-changing-the-world-2017-v2-square-FOR-VIDEO-GFX copy
Photographs by Luisa Dörr for TIME

Seeing Is Believing

Nancy Gibbs
7:16 AM ET

More than a year ago, Kira Pollack, TIME's immensely creative director of photography and visual enterprise, proposed a project exploring the experiences of women who were pioneers in their field: the first woman to command a space shuttle, or chair the Federal Reserve, or coach an NFL team, or design a memorial for the National Mall. Her idea began as a series of portraits but quickly evolved into a multimedia project that now includes dozens of videos, interviews, a book and this special issue.

While our focus was on the journeys that were traveled by extraordinary women, there is plenty here to inspire people of all ages, in all areas of endeavor. Some striking themes emerged--the importance of joy, the fierce motivational force of failure, the satisfaction of successes both achieved and shared. Our goal with this project is embodied by those we profiled: if you can't see it, you can't be it. For young women, seeing so many other women of dramatically different backgrounds achieving in fields ranging from gymnastics to genomics is a strong signal that success and service come in many forms, and everyone gets to pick their own icons.

To read Firsts in full, click here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME