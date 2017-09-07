Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
United KingdomThe Disgraced British PR Firm Bell Pottinger Is 'Facing Collapse,' Multiple Reports Say
Anti Fracking Activists Dressed As Animals At PR Company Bell Pottinger
weatherNations Are Rushing to Help the Islands Devastated by Hurricane Irma
APTOPIX St. Martin Hurricane Irma
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaTrump Renews the Threat of U.S. Military Action Against North Korea
US-South Korean Army Conduct River Crossing Exercise
Member of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces holds AT4 during military exercises in Caracas
A member of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces holds an AT4 light anti-armour weapon, as he attends a news conference by Admiral-in-Chief Remigio Ceballos, Strategic Operational Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, during military exercises at Fuerte Tiuna Military Base in Caracas, Venezuela Aug. 25, 2017.  Marco Bello—REUTERS
Venezuela

It's Time to Plan for Civil War In Venezuela

James Stavridis
Sep 07, 2017
Ideas
Admiral Stavridis was the 16th Supreme Allied Commander at NATO and is Dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University

An enormous crisis is brewing just a few hundred miles south of Miami: Venezuela, a nation of more than 30 million people, with the largest oil reserves in the world, is on the brink of collapse and civil war. The implications for the Americas are profound and dangerous. What should the U.S. be doing while Caracas sinks into anarchy?

Related

President Maduro Holds News Conference Amid U.S. Sanctions
VenezuelaDonald Trump Targets Venezuela 'Dictatorship' With Financial Sanctions
Venezuela
Donald Trump Targets Venezuela 'Dictatorship' With Financial Sanctions

The crisis can be traced to the 1998 election of Hugo Chávez to the presidency. A self-proclaimed socialist in the vein of Simón Bolívar, who led the nation to independence in the early 19th century and sparked its proud history of autonomy, Chávez concocted a political system that used often high oil prices to essentially bribe the masses into supporting him. Yet his successor, Nicolás Maduro, lacks his charisma and capacity for scheming, and oil prices remain too low to give Maduro any financial leverage. Now his opposition has managed to coalesce around stopping his attempt to rewrite the constitution to give him final control over the courts and the legislature--his attempt to effectively make himself President for life.

Over the past five months, more than 100 protesters have been killed, and hundreds of thousands of people have marched in the streets. An opposition pilot dive-bombed the supreme court, and the Organization of American States (OAS) has condemned the regime. Even before the crisis, Venezuela was already one of the most violent countries in the Americas--on par with Mexico and El Salvador, which are in the midst of drug wars.

This is a potential disaster for the region because of the possibility of massive numbers of refugees (both at sea and especially to neighboring Colombia, which is just emerging from its own insurgency). It could constitute a drain on resources for other nations (including the U.S.), which would be forced to help a displaced and at-risk population. The havoc could also open up opportunities for drug smugglers.

Cue U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently commented that "a military option" is on the table (something no one else in the U.S. government has suggested), and the mixture is beyond flammable--it is explosive.

The realistic choices for the U.S. are limited. First, we ought to focus on what we should not do, and that is intervene militarily. Any domineering pressure we place through sanctions or, certainly, our military will be seized upon by Maduro to rally his followers against the yanquis.

Second, we need to use strategic communication to prevent this from becoming a "U.S. vs. Venezuela" conversation. Instead, we should seek condemnation from organizations like the OAS and sanction the Venezuelan leadership in concert with others. We can work toward U.N. sanctions as well, depending on the actions that Maduro takes--though this will be difficult, since China and Russia have a cozy relationship with Venezuela.

Related

VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
VenezuelaVenezuelan Musicians Protest Repression with a Smoking Cover of Ruben Blades
Venezuela
Venezuelan Musicians Protest Repression with a Smoking Cover of Ruben Blades

Third, we should use our intelligence assets--satellite and unmanned aircraft sensors as well as cybersurveillance, especially of social networks--to observe the internal trends. We need to avoid being tactically surprised by either a massive refugee flow or a sudden descent into full-blown war.

Fourth, we should prepare to render humanitarian assistance and deal with a maritime flow of refugees. Guantánamo Bay has a well-resourced mission to undertake such responses. Coordination with potential target nations in the Caribbean and South America should begin now.

Finally, we should be in constant contact bilaterally with our key allies and friends in the region to defuse the crisis and also help create a true democracy in this important country.

Every nation in the Americas has an interest in a peaceful settlement in Venezuela. U.S. leadership should be subtle and restrained, while not going missing altogether. The end of the republic is close. Let's be ready for what comes next.

Stavridis is dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME