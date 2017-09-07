Congress Confronts a Daunting to-Do List

The sun rises near The United States Capitol Building on March 20 in Washington, D.C. The Senate will hold a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch and FBI Director James Comey will testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The sun rises near The United States Capitol Building on March 20 in Washington, D.C. The Senate will hold a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch and FBI Director James Comey will testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Zach Gibson—Getty Images

Faced with a packed legislative calendar and looming deadlines, President Trump cut a deal with congressional Democrats on Sept. 6 to temporarily fund the government and lift the U.S. debt limit, while providing a down payment for disaster relief. Here's a look at what lawmakers still have to do this fall:

KEEP THE LIGHTS ON

Reached over the objections of Republican leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the deal puts off two fiscal showdowns until December: approving spending to keep the government running and increasing the nation's borrowing authority. Conservative lawmakers may balk at a debt-limit hike that doesn't include offsetting spending cuts.

HELP HURRICANE VICTIMS

The devastating storm in Houston was rapidly draining FEMA's coffers even before Hurricane Irma spiraled toward the East Coast. The House quickly passed a $7.9 billion package to assist with recovery efforts. But the Trump Administration is still calculating how much more will be needed, and here, too, conservatives may object to the hefty price tag unless the package is paired with reductions.

DO ANNUAL HOUSEKEEPING

Several programs still require congressional attention by the end of the month. The Children's Health Insurance Program needs funding. The National Flood Insurance Program must be renewed. And the Federal Aviation Administration requires reauthorization.

TACKLE THE TRUMP AGENDA

Having dropped his insistence on funding for a border wall, Trump's end-of-year wish list is now topped by a tax-reform package, though lawmakers and the Administration are still haggling over details. In the meantime, Trump has dropped another complicated project on legislators: reaching a deal to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Trump moved to end DACA on Sept. 5 and gave Congress six months to find a solution.