World
Search
Sign In
U.S.Hurricane Irma Heads for the Dominican Republic After Cutting Power in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Irma Barrels Into Puerto Rico
AustraliaAustralian Court Clears the Way For Same-Sex Marriage Postal Vote
Marriage Equality Posters Appear Around Sydney Ahead Of Same-Sex Marriage Postal Vote
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Celebrates 100th Birthday of Nobel-Winning Chemist John Cornforth
myanmar

Bangladesh Protests Landmines on Myanmar Border as 146,000 Refugees Flood In

Joseph Hincks
2:27 AM ET

Some 146,000 Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in western Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state have crossed the border into Bangladesh, adding to a burgeoning humanitarian crisis.

Related

Rohingya Crisis In Bangladesh
myanmarAung San Suu Kyi Blames Misinformation as Myanmar’s Rohingya Exodus Worsens
myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi Blames Misinformation as Myanmar’s Rohingya Exodus Worsens

The updated numbers were posted by U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric who, speaking in New York Wednesday, described “hungry and malnourished” women and children arriving at refugee camps and said the World Food Program would require more than $11 million to feed them, the Associated Press reports.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh summoned the Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka over allegations Myanmar government troops are planting landmines along the border, the BBC reports. News of landmines was first reported by Reuters. In a statement, Bangladesh's foreign ministry “demanded immediate measures from Myanmar to de-escalate the ongoing violence.”

A Myanmar military source told the BBC soldiers had not recently mined the border. Myanmar is one of the world's most heavily mined countries after decades of conflict between the military and various ethnic rebel groups.

In the past week there have been at least three injuries from landmines along the border, according to the New York Times.

Bangladesh — which has previously been criticized for failing to recognize the Rohingya as refugees — announced it will set up a new camp to accommodate the influx of people fleeing the crackdown in Rakhine, although it did not give details on when that camp would be ready.

The uptick in refugees follows the latest outbreak of violence in Rakhine, which erupted after Rohingya militants attacked police and paramilitary outposts there on Aug. 25. Ensuing clashes between the Myanmar army and Rohingya insurgents killed about 400 people, according to government figures.

In the fortnight since the initial attacks, the military has been engaged in what it describes as "clearance operations" against insurgents. Rohingya villagers who have fled to Bangladesh have spoken of a massacre perpetrated by the Myanmar military, and soldiers burning down their villages.

The Myanmar government has said the insurgents killed civilians and burnt houses. State counselor Aung San Suu Kyi blamed "fake news" and a misinformation campaign for fueling the crisis, and said her government was defending "all the people."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME