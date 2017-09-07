U.S.
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaCharles Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten Granted Parole
Leslie Van Houten reacts after hearing she is eligible for parole during a hearing on Sept. 6, 2017 at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif.
facebookFacebook Says Russian Accounts Bought $100,000 in Ads During the 2016 Election
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePresident Trump Says Ivanka Asked Him 'Daddy Can I Go With You?' to North Dakota
Ivanka Trump introduces President Donald Trump before he speaks about the need for tax reform at Andeavor Refinery, Sept. 6, 2017, in Mandan, North Dakota.
georgia

A Bengal Tiger Wandered Into a Residential Neighborhood and Attacked a Dog

Alana Abramson
Sep 06, 2017

Authorities in Georgia were forced to kill a Bengal tiger Wednesday after it turned up in a residential neighborhood and started attacking a dog.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources released a statement Wednesday evening that the owner and transporter of the tiger had been identified, and that possible charges are pending.

The truck belonging to Feld Entertainment Inc., which was transporting the tiger, had stopped overnight in Georgia and the animal had escaped without anyone noticing, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday. Police received a call that a tiger was on the loose early Wednesday morning.

Media Release On September 6, 2017, at approximately 6 a.m., Henry County 911 received a call of a tiger loose on I-75...

Posted by Henry County Police Department on Wednesday, September 6, 2017

"With the tiger in close proximity to a school bus route in a densely popul ated area, officers made the decision to put the animal down with gunfire fearing that occupants of the home could be in danger as well as others in the area," Henry County Police Department wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

The owner of the tiger, who was named Suzy, was identified as Alexander Lacey, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and worked with different circus companies.

Brittany Speck, who said Suzy had attacked her dachshund Journey, recalled that the dog was "going crazy in the backyard,”and that she called 911 when she saw the tiger. After she made the call, Suzy jumped on her dog, who ultimately emerged unscathed.

"The officers I guess just started firing rounds and took it down and then gave me my dog back," she told the AJC.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME