Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
georgiaTropical Storm Irma Leaves 1 Person Dead in Georgia
Hurricane Irma Georgia
Morning Must ReadsDemocrats Aren't Happy About Hillary Clinton's Return
Capitol
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleWhat Time Is Apple's iPhone 8 Announcement?
Keynote Address Opens Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
Prabal Gurung - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Astrid Stawiarz—Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows
fashion

Gloria Steinem Attended Her First Fashion Show Ever With Huma Abedin

Cady Lang
2:57 PM ET

It appears that Gloria Steinem is still open to trying new things.

The 83-year-old feminist icon made her New York Fashion Week debut by sitting front row at the Prabal Gurung runway show, where she was flanked by not just the typical fashion insiders but figures known more for their work in politics and activism, like Huma Abedin and DeRay Mckesson.

Gurung's decision to invite political power players like Steinem and Abedin shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, however; the designer, a favorite of former First Lady Michelle Obama, has been outspoken about supporting women and immigrants' rights in the past with his designs and took his final bow this season sporting a shirt that encouraged everyone to "Resist With Love." As per The Cut, he also handed out t-shirts with the slogan "I Am a Michelle" as favors to his guests.

As for Steinem's take on her first NYFW fashion experience, it appears that the activist only had gracious things to say about her time at the show, going so far as to praise Gurung for his "great work in fashion and beyond."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME