It appears that Gloria Steinem is still open to trying new things.

The 83-year-old feminist icon made her New York Fashion Week debut by sitting front row at the Prabal Gurung runway show, where she was flanked by not just the typical fashion insiders but figures known more for their work in politics and activism, like Huma Abedin and DeRay Mckesson .

Gurung's decision to invite political power players like Steinem and Abedin shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, however; the designer, a favorite of former First Lady Michelle Obama , has been outspoken about supporting women and immigrants' rights in the past with his designs and took his final bow this season sporting a shirt that encouraged everyone to "Resist With Love." As per The Cut , he also handed out t-shirts with the slogan "I Am a Michelle" as favors to his guests.

As for Steinem's take on her first NYFW fashion experience, it appears that the activist only had gracious things to say about her time at the show, going so far as to praise Gurung for his "great work in fashion and beyond."