President Trump Says Ivanka Asked Him 'Daddy Can I Go With You?' to North Dakota

President Donald Trump invited a surprise guest to the podium during his speech on tax reform in North Dakota — his daughter Ivanka Trump , whom he credited with softening his image.

"Everybody loves Ivanka," he said, motioning his daughter up to the stage. "Sometimes they'll say you know he can't be that bad a guy, look at Ivanka."

The President, who was in North Dakota to tout his tax reform initiative, also explained why his daughter was accompanying him, despite the fact that she is a Senior aide in the West Wing and is working on a childcare tax credit as part of the reform initiative.

"She's so good she wanted to make the trip. She actually said "Daddy can I go with you?'" he said of his 35-year-old daughter, who is also an adviser to the President, adding that she had expressed her fondness for the state.

"Hi North Dakota," she told a cheering audience after stepping onstage. "We love this state so its always a pleasure to be back here. You treated us very very very well in November and have continued to, and we like showing the love back."

1:2 Just concluded a great meeting on #TaxReform & the Child Tax Credit w/ coalitions supporting tax relief for American working families. pic.twitter.com/sj07COcW8P - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 6, 2017

Ivanka, who has met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to discuss paid family leave and childcare tax credits tweeted a photo of herself on Wednesday at an event discussing childcare tax credits. "I look forward to making this expanded Child Tax Credit a reality! Working parents deserve #TaxReform," she wrote on Twitter.