*** EXCLUSIVE - VIDEO AVAILABLE *** HILLSBORO, WV - NOVEMBER 22: Joel Rosenthal's three bear cubs play in their enclosure outside on November 22, 2016 in Hillsboro, West Virginia. FORMER biologist Joel Rosenthal has achieved a lifelong dream - by regularly hiking with his pet bears through the wilderness. At Point of View Farm in West Virginia, 74-year-old Joel lives with five black bears and can go months on end without seeing another human being. Joel has been rescuing wild bears for the past seven years, raising them inside his house and protecting them in hunting season. And now, he has developed such a close relationship with the animals, he can regularly take them for hikes in the forest, hand-feed them and sleep in their enclosures. PHOTOGRAPH BY Ruaridh Connellan / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Ruaridh Connellan/BarcroftImages / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

(BILLINGS, Mont.) — Montana wildlife officials say people trying to take photos of two young bear cubs ended up separating them from their mother.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden Nick Taylor says the bears were near the town of Harlowton over the weekend when people stopped to take pictures. At some point, people chased the bears and got between the mother and her still-nursing cubs.

Wildlife officials captured the two cubs and held them for a day to try to find the mother, but she had left the area. They warned people to leave wildlife alone.

2 bear cubs captured in Harlowton after being separated from mom https://t.co/dOxsYuynVD pic.twitter.com/ir5pVpsF2f - Billings Gazette (@billingsgazette) September 6, 2017

Taylor tells The Billings Gazette that the cubs were taken to the department's wildlife rehabilitation center. Center manager Lisa Rhodin says they will be cared for through the winter and released next spring.