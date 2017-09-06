U.S.
Search
Sign In
hurricane harveyHere’s Where President Trump Is Donating His $1 Million for Harvey Relief
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
spaceHurricane Irma Looks Like an Absolute Monster From Space
NOAA National Weather Service National Hurricane Center image of Hurricane Irma
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesThis Heartwarming Story Proves The Rock Was Just One of the Sweetest Guys Again
Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of "Baywatch"
Man Goes On Hikes And Naps With His Five Black Bears
*** EXCLUSIVE - VIDEO AVAILABLE *** HILLSBORO, WV - NOVEMBER 22: Joel Rosenthal's three bear cubs play in their enclosure outside on November 22, 2016 in Hillsboro, West Virginia. FORMER biologist Joel Rosenthal has achieved a lifelong dream - by regularly hiking with his pet bears through the wilderness. At Point of View Farm in West Virginia, 74-year-old Joel lives with five black bears and can go months on end without seeing another human being. Joel has been rescuing wild bears for the past seven years, raising them inside his house and protecting them in hunting season. And now, he has developed such a close relationship with the animals, he can regularly take them for hikes in the forest, hand-feed them and sleep in their enclosures. PHOTOGRAPH BY Ruaridh Connellan / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Ruaridh Connellan/BarcroftImages / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) Barcroft Media—Barcroft Media via Getty Images
animals

Bear Cubs Left Without a Mother After People Chased Them for Photos

Associated Press
4:14 PM ET

(BILLINGS, Mont.) — Montana wildlife officials say people trying to take photos of two young bear cubs ended up separating them from their mother.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden Nick Taylor says the bears were near the town of Harlowton over the weekend when people stopped to take pictures. At some point, people chased the bears and got between the mother and her still-nursing cubs.

Wildlife officials captured the two cubs and held them for a day to try to find the mother, but she had left the area. They warned people to leave wildlife alone.

Taylor tells The Billings Gazette that the cubs were taken to the department's wildlife rehabilitation center. Center manager Lisa Rhodin says they will be cared for through the winter and released next spring.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME