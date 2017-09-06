U.S.
hurricane harvey

Hurricane Harvey's Death Toll Rises to at Least 70

Associated Press
4:04 PM ET

(HOUSTON) — County and city officials now attribute at least 70 Texas deaths on Harvey, the storm that dumped several feet of rain on southeast Texas in a matter of days.

The latest deaths reported by county emergency officials include a lineman electrocuted while working to restore electricity outside of Bloomington, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) southeast of Victoria, and several people with medical conditions exacerbated by flooding or delayed from receiving treatment.

The Associated Press has confirmed the fatalities and causes of death by interviewing emergency personnel and county officials in the areas under state and federal disaster designation.

The deaths span 13 counties, with the highest totals in Harris County, where at least 30 people have died from Harvey-related causes, according to officials. At least 10 counties have reported no deaths.

