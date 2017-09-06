You Probably Missed How Drake Just Proved His Allegiance to Beyoncé

While the Beyoncé has always had some very prominent fans ( Adele , Laverne Cox , and Chrissy Teigen to name a few,) the latest high-profile fan to pledge their allegiance and undying adoration to Queen Bey is a pretty big industry star in his own right: Canadian rapper Drake .

The former Degrassi: The Next Generation star posted an Instagram on Wednesday of himself working from home, with a very large portrait of Beyoncé displayed prominently on the wall, an interior decorating choice that instantly endeared Drake to all Beyoncé superfans ever. Of course, Drake's admiration for Beyoncé is completely on brand, especially when you consider that this is a man who generally makes headlines because of his unrequited love for women .

4 MILLI COMING SOON @bakanotnice 😷 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Then again, there was also the fact that he made a song in 2013 that was also titled "Girls Love Beyoncé," which means that Drake's probably been Bey Hive all along. Long live the queen!