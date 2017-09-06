Search
10 Sharks Were Kept in a Pool in Home's Basement

3:04 PM ET

(LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y.) — Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday officers searching a home in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville last month found a 15-foot-diameter aboveground basement pool with seven live sandbar sharks, two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark.

Officials say all the sharks were 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1.2 meters) long.

Marine wildlife experts took blood samples and measured and tagged the sharks before transferring them to the Long Island Aquarium in a truck equipped with water tanks, oxygen and climate control.

No one has been charged. An investigation is continuing.

Follow TIME