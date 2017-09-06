Search
Views Of Harvard University And The Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Pedestrians cross the street in front of the William Barton Rogers Building at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

MIT Frat House Was Being 'Operated as a Nightclub' With Waterfall Pouring Down a Staircase

TIME
2:52 PM ET
(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — Authorities say underage drinking and a waterfall pouring down a staircase led police to break up a party at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fraternity house.

Boston police say the first floor of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house was being "operated as a nightclub" with low light, strobe lights and a DJ on Sunday night without the approval of the City of Boston License Division.

Police say detectives observed someone under 21 with a can of beer. They say the frat brothers had also installed a waterfall on the upper floor that soaked the marble staircase.

The fraternity's president was issued a violation for hazardous conditions inside the building and other offenses.

The fraternity and MIT did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

