Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
animalsBear Cubs Left Without a Mother After People Chased Them for Photos
Man Goes On Hikes And Naps With His Five Black Bears
hurricane harveyHurricane Harvey's Death Toll Rises to at Least 70
Southeast Texas Inundated After Harvey Makes Second Pass Over The Region
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
fashionLaverne Cox Slays in Beyoncé's Latest Fitness Fashion Campaign
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of "Baywatch"
MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 13: Dwayne Johnson attends Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of 'Baywatch' on May 13, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic) Johnny Louis—FilmMagic
celebrities

This Heartwarming Story Proves The Rock Was Just One of the Sweetest Guys in Hollywood Again

Raisa Bruner
4:38 PM ET

Once again, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed us all how to be a nice guy. This time, the wrestler-turned-actor-turned met up with a young fan with a heartwarming story.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 10-year-old Jacob O'Connor from Detroit saved his younger brother from a fall into a pool this summer by emulating The Rock's character in mega disaster movie San Andreas, in which Johnson plays a rescue helicopter pilot who performs chest compressions on another character in peril.

After O'Connor's story made headlines, The Rock discovered his young fan — and connected with him this week on the set of his upcoming film Skyscraper in Vancouver. (O'Connor's brother and mom came, too). Johnson shared the emotional interaction on social media, of course.

Related

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
fashionLaverne Cox Slays in Beyoncé's Latest Fitness Fashion Campaign
fashion
Laverne Cox Slays in Beyoncé's Latest Fitness Fashion Campaign

"Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk," The Rock wrote on Instagram. "He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut... it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life."

He finished: "What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be."

Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME