U.S.
Search
Sign In
DACA15 States and Washington D.C. Are Suing the Trump Administration Over Plan to End DACA
Yurexi Quinones, Ana Rice
Bizarre10 Sharks Were Kept in a Pool in Home's Basement
Leopard shark swimming underwater. The Triakis semifasciata
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
weatherWatch Live As Hurricane Irma Slams Through the Caribbean
GUADELOUPE-FRANCE-OVERSEAS-CARRIBEAN-STORM-IRMA-HURRICANE
Michael Hands, a former Catholic priest, stands outside of a courtroom in Mineola, N.Y., April 23, 2002 where he will be sentenced to sexually abusing a teen-age boy.
Michael Hands, a former Catholic priest, stands outside of a courtroom in Mineola, N.Y., April 23, 2002 where he will be sentenced to sexually abusing a teen-age boy.  Ed Betz—AP
Crime

Ex-Priest Convicted of Sexually Abusing Teen in 2003 Is Charged Again

Associated Press
3:13 PM ET

(BALLSTON SPA, N.Y.) — A former Roman Catholic priest who served prison time for sexually abusing a New York teenager 17 years ago is now charged with abusing a boy earlier this year.

Authorities say 51-year-old Michael Hands, of Easton in Washington County, has been charged with sexually abusing a teenager in neighboring Saratoga County this year.

The former priest in the Diocese of Rockville Centre was convicted in 2003 of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in Suffolk County. He served 15 months in prison and is registered with the state as a Level 3 sex offender.

Saratoga County prosecutors say Hands was charged in July with sexually abusing a local boy he met online. He remained in the county jail Wednesday.

A message left with his attorney wasn't immediately returned.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME