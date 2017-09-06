It's no big secret that Laverne Cox is a proud, card-carrying member of the Bey Hive . The Orange Is the New Black actor not only paid homage to Queen Bey by performing "Lose My Breath" on Lip Sync Battle , but even shared a special moment with her idol while at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

It appears that the love is more than mutual since Beyoncé's athleisure line Ivy Park has tapped Cox to be the new face of its Autumn/Winter '17's advertising campaign. In a series of Instagram posts that show Cox modeling the sporty wares, Cox included captions like "It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation" and "Celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness."

The campaign's inclusive message was furthered by the other castings, which included models of different skin tones and ages, including model Ralph Souffrant and Bey's choreographer Karen McDonald.

See the new campaign below.

It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Say hello to AW17, celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

"Stop telling yourself you can’t do it. Tell yourself anything is possible. Then watch the magic begin." #IVYPARK @souffrantnyc A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:01am PDT