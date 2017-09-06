World
World

DNA Test Shows Salvador Dalí Did Not Father Spanish Woman

Aritz Parra
12:06 PM ET

MADRID (AP) — The Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation says a paternity test has disproved a Spanish woman's claim that she is the surrealist artist's daughter.

The foundation said Wednesday that the Madrid court that ordered the DNA test informed it that Pilar Abel, a 61-year-old tarot card reader, has no biological relationship with Dali.

Abel has long alleged her mother had an affair with Dali and claimed she had the right to part of his vast estate. The foundation said it was happy the "absurd" claim had been resolved.

A court spokesman told The Associated Press the court has not made the test results public but has informed the parties in the lawsuit. He spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with court rules.

Calls to the lawyer of Pilar Abel rang unanswered.

