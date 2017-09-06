The Internet Has Plenty to Say About These Beach Photos of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Sometimes a stroll on a beach, walking hand-in-hand with someone is just a stroll on the beach. And sometimes, a stroll on the beach can be received as a very public announcement to the world of your romantic relationship with someone — just ask Taylor Swift and former beau Tom Hiddleston .

With both of these rationales in mind, the internet has spent Wednesday morning talking about photos taken of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes , holding hands while walking on the beach over Labor Day Weekend. The pair have long been rumored as a couple , but actual evidence of it was always scarce until now.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirm their relationship as they hold hands on a beach https://t.co/9gKD6XXHWL pic.twitter.com/IJVlwPfbwX - delcrookes (@hairydel) September 6, 2017

As might be expected, the Internet promptly lost all semblance of chill once the photos appeared online and took to Twitter to share their many feelings about Jamie and Katie's beach PDA.

This Twitter user was here for the seemingly romantic relationship.

Special Good Morning to Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx cause isn't love great?! pic.twitter.com/ecPUKPuB2j - Jazz Chappell (@jazzchappell) September 6, 2017

While another felt that it was about time.

how I feel having waited for Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes to take their relationship public pic.twitter.com/TgIM648lQL - Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) September 6, 2017

And another user reminded the Internet that this was a relationship that was long-speculated.

This Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes relationship is like the worst kept secret ever like sis we BEEN knew 😂 - Destiny 😋♍🌚 (@PhoniTraxtonn) September 6, 2017

This Twitter user had the perfect GIF to sum up her feelings about the matter.

Seeing Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes going public pic.twitter.com/39TWBVc5nj - Kim Sheehan (@Kimlovesfilms) September 6, 2017

