natural disasterThe Woman Who Helped Change How Hurricanes Are Named
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irma pictured here in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean
Police BrutalityNFL Player Michael Bennett Says He Was Assaulted by Las Vegas Police
Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Said Hurricane Irma Is 'Not Good.' Here's What Else He's Called That
President Trump Declares Sunday A National Day Of Prayer For Hurricane Harvey Victims
Music

Dave Matthews Band, Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake Playing Free 'Concert for Charlottesville'

Rachel Lewis
11:43 AM ET

Dave Matthews Band is playing a free concert in Charlottesville, Virginia this month along with artists like Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake and Ariana Grande, the group announced Wednesday.

The concert is "in response to recent events in their hometown," the band's Twitter page said, referencing the violent white nationalist rally and counter-protests that rocked Charlottesville in August. One person was killed during the rally, while two police officers died in a helicopter crash related to the events.

Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard of The Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant and others will also perform at the show, being called "A Concert for Charlottesville."

The concert will take place on September 24 at the UVA Scott Stadium. Tickets are available online through a registration system. The show is free, but the Dave Matthews Band is encouraging attendees to make a donation to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund, which aims to benefit victims, first responders and related organizations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME